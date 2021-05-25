Kylee’s Kitchen: Dig into checkered flag dip for Indy 500

While the Indianapolis 500 cars are being driven around Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the 105th running of the race, you can enjoy some festive dip!

Kylee Scales is crossing the finish line in Kylee’s Kitchen with a checkered flag dip. This recipe is all about dipping and driving!

Checkered flag dip

Checkered flag dip, courtesy of Kylee’s Kitchen

Ingredients:

10 ounces feta cheese

4 ounces Challenge cream cheese

1/4 cup Greek yogurt

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

2 tablespoons lemon juice

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1/4 teaspoon cayenne

2 tablespoons black sesame seeds

Directions: