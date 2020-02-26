Skip to content
WANE 15
Fort Wayne
59°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local News
15 Finds Out
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
Newsfeed Now
Positively Fort Wayne
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
A House Divided
Black History Month
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
WANE Newsletters
Top Stories
5 dead, including 2 deputies, suspect’s parents, after NC standoff
Video
Lumber prices skyrocket nearly 250%, impacts suppliers and buyers
Video
Prince William, Kate mark 10th anniversary, release photos
Gallery
Moderna beefs up COVID-19 vaccine manufacturing for 2021-22
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Submit school or business closing
Weather Education Worksheets
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College Sports
Komets
NFL Draft
TinCaps
Mad Ants
Indianapolis Colts
Video Game News
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Lifestyle
Restaurant Revival
WANE 15’s Remarkable Women for 2021
Cooking with Sierra
Two-Minute Money Plan
Medical Minute
Be Loyal Buy Local
Contests
Free Friday
Fun in the Fort
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Lottery
At the Library
Horoscopes
TV Schedule
First Birthdays
Obituaries
Report It
About Us
Contact Us Information
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Jobs
Find A Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Indy 500
Women-led race team gearing up to run in Indianapolis 500
Longtime Indianapolis Motor Speedway historian to retire
Penske to give command to start engines for Indy 500
An Andretti wins 1st Indy 500 pole for family in 33 years
Video
Marco Andretti breaks 233 mph on ‘Fast Friday’ at Indy
Video
More Indy 500 Headlines
Penske reverses course, closes Indianapolis 500 to fans
Video
NASCAR champ Johnson enamored with IndyCar after test
With fans back, Dixon wins at Road America for 3rd straight
Video
NASCAR and IndyCar collide for racing extravaganza at Indy
Indianapolis 500 will run with 50% fan capacity at speedway
Video
IndyCar ready to race after pandemic delayed start of season
Indy 500 winners pick the greatest drivers, race and more
IndyCar cancels Detroit, adds doubleheaders, 3rd Indy race
IndyCar, NASCAR closed to fans amid COVID-19 pandemic
Ruoff to sponsor Fernando Alonso’s Indianapolis 500 car
Trending Stories
Could free college and Student Loan Forgiveness happen? Pres. Biden says yes
Video
Lafayette man charged in assault of 9-year-old girl being investigated in connection with Delphi murders
Video
Popcorn maker in Grant County now hiring at $22+ per hour with $5K signing bonus
Court docs: Man was killed, dismembered after giving suspect a ride
Video
Local developers ready for Riverfront Phase III as Fort Wayne starts Phase II
Video
Don't Miss
114-year-old Nebraska woman becomes oldest living American
Crocs sales surge as once-‘ugly’ footwear now a fashion statement
Video
Boy locked in chicken coop thanks officer for rescue: ‘I was just having fun with the ducks and the chickens, so I was fine’
Video
Need a vacation? BBB says double check before you buy airline tickets
Video
Bottle of oldest known whiskey in existence to hit the auction block in June
Police gift 4-year-old a toy tractor
Video
Working remotely: Call center consultant works from side of cliff
Video