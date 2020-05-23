Indy 500 winners pick the greatest drivers, race and more

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A 2016 survey of Indianapolis 500 winners found a host of interesting choices.

Asked for their pick as best driver, A.J. Foyt ultimately received the most votes among former winners, but Rick Mears and Al Unser received plenty of support.

Many also said the greatest tradition is the milk given to winners in victory lane, which dates to 1936.

Six races received multiple votes as the greatest at Indy, topped by Al Unser Jr.’s victory over Scott Goodyear in 1992 — the closest Indy 500 in history. The others are Emerson Fittipaldi’s win in 1989; Sam Hornish Junior’s win in 2006; the 1982 battle between Rick Mears and Gordon Johncock; the 2011 race won by the late Dan Wheldon; and the 2014 thriller won by Ryan Hunter-Reay.