Indianapolis ramping up prep work for 2022 championship game

Wisconsin wide receiver Quintez Cephus (87) makes a catch against Ohio State cornerback Cameron Brown (26) during the first half of the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis will become the first cold-weather city to host the College Football Playoff national championship game in 2022.

Susan Baughman and 15 other members of the Indianapolis host committee will spend this weekend in New Orleans, the site of this year’s game.

Indy also is scheduled to host the NBA All-Star Game, the men’s Final Four and the Big Ten football championship game in 2021.

The Big Ten game will come just a month before the national championship game.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.