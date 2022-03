INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — It’s clear: Matt Ryan is excited to be part of the Indianapolis Colts.

The team on Tuesday introduced Ryan as its new quarterback, a day after trading for the longtime Falcons star in exchange for a third-round pick, No. 82 overall.

Ryan led Atlanta to its second Super Bowl appearance following the 2016 season. That was the same season Ryan was named the league’s MVP.

His arrival means the Colts will be starting a new opening-day quarterback for the sixth consecutive year.