WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – Wabash native Alexis Rose was still in high school the year she first made the Colts cheerleading squad, but entering her fifth season she’s now seen as a veteran on the NFL sidelines.

Rose was one of 26 cheerleaders named to the 2020 squad three weeks ago. WANE’s Breann Boswell had a chance to chat with the Wabash High School grad about her experience with the Colts.