WABASH, Ind. (WANE) – There will be a northeast Indiana link to the Colts cheerleading squad again this coming season as Wabash High School graduate Alexis Rose has been named to the team for the fifth year in a row.

Rose is one of 26 cheerleaders selected to the squad, a list that was released on Thursday afternoon. The team made up of 17 veterans and 9 rookies.