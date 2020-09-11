‘Thank you for the memories’: Colts honor Adam Vinatieri with banner on Lucas Oil Stadium

INDIANAPOLIS – It’s a simple gesture for a player who has meant a lot of fans during his long career.

This week, the Colts erected a banner on Lucas Oil Stadium honoring legendary kicker Adam Vinatieri. The banner says “thank you for the memories.”

The kicker, the NFL’s all-time scoring leader, spent 14 years with the Colts after 10 seasons with the New England Patriots. He’s won four Super Bowls—three with New England and one in Indy.

Vinatieri had surgery to repair meniscus and patellar tendon issues in his left knee, injuries that contributed to his worst NFL season. He missed 14 kicks, including eight field goals and six extra points, before going on injured reserve late in the season.

Despite those struggles, his place in NFL history is secure. Vinatieri owns NFL records for most consecutive field goals made, most combined regular season and postseason games played, most career field goals made and most career field goals attempted.

The Colts didn’t re-sign Vinatieri in the offseason; he’s currently a free agent. The Colts will go with rookie Rodrigo Blankenship as their starting kicker.