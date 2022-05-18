INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indianapolis tackle/guard Tarik Glenn will be inducted into the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on Sunday, Oct. 30 when the Colts host the Washington Commanders.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets to the Oct. 30 game and other home games at Colts.com/Tickets or Ticketmaster.com.

Originally selected by the Colts in the first round (19th overall) of the 1997 NFL Draft, Glenn played his entire 10-year career with Indianapolis and was a member of the Super Bowl XLI championship team. He started 154 career regular season games and 13 postseason contests. A three-time Pro Bowl selection (2004-06), Glenn started every regular season and postseason game for the team across nine different seasons (1997-2002, 2004-06). As a rookie, he started all 16 regular season games at right guard before becoming a stalwart at left tackle, where he started the final 151 games (regular season and postseason) of his career.

Glenn will become the 18th honoree in the Ring of Honor, joining: Owner Robert Irsay (1996), WR-Bill Brooks (1998), Head Coach Ted Marchibroda (2000), OL-Chris Hinton (2001), QB-Jim Harbaugh (2005), “Colts Nation” (2007), Head Coach Tony Dungy (2010), WR-Marvin Harrison (2011), RB-Edgerrin James (2012), RB-Eric Dickerson and RB-Marshall Faulk (2013), C-Jeff Saturday (2015), General Manager Bill Polian (2016), QB-Peyton Manning (2017), WR-Reggie Wayne (2018), DE-Dwight Freeney (2019) and DE-Robert Mathis (2021).