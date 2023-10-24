INDIANAPOLIS – Anthony Richardson’s road to recovery has begun.

The Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback underwent successful surgery on his right shoulder Tuesday in Los Angeles, owner Jim Irsay posted on social media.

“It was a long procedure and his shoulder injury has been repaired,’’ Irsay said. “No new surprises were found during surgery – they just repaired what was expected. Anthony is doing well and thanks everyone for the support.’’

Irsay added there is no date for his return.

