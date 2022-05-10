INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts continued to address their offensive line by signing veteran tackle Dennis Kelly, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

The former Purdue Boilermaker adds immediate experience to the position. Kelly, 32, has appeared in 114 games, including 51 starts, during a nine-year career that’s included stops in Philadelphia, Tennessee and Green Bay.

Last season, Kelly appeared in 10 games with four starts with the Packers. He spent the previous five seasons with the Titans and started all 16 games at right tackle in 2020.

Kelly joins a tackle group that includes right-side starter Braden Smith and projected left tackle Matt Pryor. The Colts also selected Bernhard Raimann in the third round of the draft.