WESTFIELD – Shane Steichen offered an update on Jonathan Taylor.

Sort of.

The Indianapolis Colts’ offensive centerpiece remains on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) while rehabbing his right ankle but was uncharacteristically not present for Tuesday morning’s practice at Grand Park Sports Campus.

Taylor usually watches running back drills in his hoodie and occasionally interacts with his teammates.

Not Tuesday. And anytime there’s a change in routine at camp that involves a high-profile, disgruntled player, it’s newsworthy.

Steichen said Taylor’s absence was “part of his rehab process. When you guys don’t see him out there, it’s part of his rehab process.’’

Here’s a quick back-and-forth between Steichen and the media.

Was he rehabbing at Grand Park?

I’ll refrain from getting into that.

Do you expect him back tomorrow?

If you don’t see him back here out on the field, he’s rehabbing.

What exactly is Taylor’s health status?

He’s got an ankle and he’s rehabbing his ankle. Once the medical staff clears him and he’s 100%, he’ll be out here practicing.

Is he making progress?

Yeah, I think he’s in a good spot and we’re going from there.

Do you think he’ll practice during camp? The Colts break camp Aug. 17 following their second joint workout with the Chicago Bears.

Yeah, I’d like to see that. We’ll see how it all plays out, though. Again, once he’s cleared, he’ll be out here.

Is Taylor rehabbing the same ankle injury that required Jan. 25 surgery?

He’s got an ankle.

It was Steichen’s most extensive comments on Taylor since camp opened. He’s like most head coaches who prefer to discuss players who are actually practicing and not those who are injured, rehabbing or are on PUP.

Taylor’s status has been a camp focal point – or flash point – since he was placed on PUP July 25, and things quickly deteriorated.

He’s in the final year of his rookie contract that pays him a base salary of $4.3 million this year and wanted an extension. The team responded that there would be no extension and that Taylor’s contract would be addressed after the season.

Taylor then requested a trade, which Jim Irsay dismissed after having a one-hour meeting with his feature back in the owner’s luxury bus during a July 29 practice.

As the Taylor/Colts impasse continues, it’s worth noting the clock continues to wind toward the Sept. 10 opener with Jacksonville at Lucas Oil Stadium.

