INDIANAPOLIS – This much we know about Anthony Richardson’s immediate future: he will miss at least the next four games.

This much we don’t know: will he return this season?

Beyond that, Shane Steichen didn’t offer much insight Wednesday on the Indianapolis Colts’ rookie quarterback. Richardson was placed on the injured reserve list, requiring him to miss the next four games, after sustaining a grade 3 sprain to his right shoulder in last Sunday’s win over the Tennessee Titans.

“I don’t have a timetable right now on his return,” Steichen said during his Wednesday media availability.

Is there a possibility Richardson returns this season?

“We’ll see,” Steichen said. “We’re still evaluating with the doctors.”

Will surgery be required?

“Again, we’ll look at everything and we’ll see what happens with the doctors,” Steichen said.

Is there a scenario where Richardson misses the remainder of the season?

“I don’t know that,” Steichen replied. “We’re still evaluating. We’ll see what the doctors say.”

Perhaps a best-case scenario for Richardson and the Colts has him missing the required four games, not playing Nov. 12 when Indy meets New England in Frankfurt, Germany, and then benefitting from the ensuing bye week.

That’s a six-week rehab, and perhaps he returns for the Nov. 26 meeting with Tampa Bay at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 12.

Perhaps.

But the fact Richardson injured his throwing shoulder can’t be ignored.

While he’s out, Gardner Minshew II will start. He has finished two games – and wins – when Richardson was sidelined with a concussion (Houston) and the sprained shoulder (Tennessee) – and started the Colts’ 22-19 overtime win at Baltimore.

Richardson has failed to finish three of his four starts. He also didn’t complete the opening loss to Jacksonville because of a bruised knee.

The Colts visit Jacksonville Sunday.