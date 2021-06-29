Schedule to be released for 2021 Colts training camp

INDIANAPOLIS — Westfield’s Grand Park Sports Campus is once again the home of the 2021 Colts Training Camp. It’s the third time the facility will host the camp since 2018.

This year camp’s will feature special themed days, partner promotions, and joint practices with Carolina Panthers.

It’s not known yet whether the camp will be fully or partially open for fans.

The Indianapolis Colts will likely make an announcement on fan capacity when it releases the official team and fan schedules on Tuesday morning.

Last year’s camp was held at Colts headquarters at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center in Indianapolis due to COVID-19 protocols.