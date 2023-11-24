INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers will both be missing some key pieces when they meet up on Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts ruled cornerback JuJu Brents, center Ryan Kelly and tight end Drew Ogletree out ahead of Sunday’s game.

Brents will miss the contest with a quadricep injury. He’s been plagued by injuries for much of the 2023 season, participating in just four of Indianapolis’ contests.

Brents has not played since Oct. 15 when he racked up seven total tackles and five solo tackles in the Colts’ 37-20 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brents has amassed 20 solo tackles, one forced fumble and one interception this season.

With Brents out, the Colts’ secondary has been short on depth for the last few weeks. Starting cornerback Dallis Flowers suffered a season-ending Achillles injury during Week 4 of the season.

Kelly is working through concussion protocol. He’s been dealing with head injuries since September.

Ogletree will miss Sunday’s contest with a foot injury. He was listed as the lone backup tight end on the Colts’ depth chart, sitting behind Mo Alie-Cox.

The Buccaneers will be without starting linebacker Lavonte David (groin) and cornerback Jamel Dean (ankle/foot). David has amassed 58 tackles, three sacks and one forced fumble this season.

Another of the Buccaneers’ top linebackers, Devin White (foot), is listed as questionable ahead of the game. Cornerback Carlton Davis is also listed as questionable on Tampa Bay’s injury report with a hip ailment.

The Colts are 5-5 on the season. They trail the division-leading Jaguars (7-3) and the Houston Texans (6-4) in the AFC South standings. The Tennessee Titans occupy last place in the division, sitting at 3-7 overall.

Tampa Bay (4-6) is still in the mix to win the NFC South. The New Orleans Saints (5-5) lead the division with the Atlanta Falcons trailing by one game at 4-6.

Kickoff between the Colts and Buccaneers is set for 1 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium. The game will air on CBS4.