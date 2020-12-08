Return of DeForest Buckner jolts Colts’ D, Texans

Indianapolis Colts defensive tackle DeForest Buckner (99) joins in on a sack during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

INDIANAPOLIS – As the game unfolded and as Derrick Henry continued to have his way with the Indianapolis Colts defense and as the Tennessee Titans continued to stretch their legs and their lead, DeForest Buckner did a slow burn in his central Indiana man cave.

He had been idled following a positive coronavirus test and placed on the NFL’s reserve/COVID-19 list. He would miss just the second game of his five-year career and the first since the fifth game of his rookie season in 2016. His streak of 69 consecutive starts was over.

He was out of it, but still so very much into it as he watched his Colts get steamrolled 45-26 by the Henry-led Titans.

“Honestly, I was just pissed,’’ Buckner said on a Tuesday Zoom conference call. “I was pissed because I wasn’t out there. And then obviously I was pissed the way the game went, you know what I mean?

“We’re a lot better team than what I saw on TV that day.’’

Buckner is an engaging individual and comes off as sincere and polite during conference calls into today’s COVID-19-impacted NFL.

But his competitive nature oozed to the surface – OK, erupted – while watching that Nov. 29 beat-down at the hands of the Titans.

“I was a screamer,’’ Buckner said with a wry smile. “My wife was telling me that I had to go back to work. I’m pretty sure I was driving her and the baby crazy.’’

Ashlyn Buckner got her wish. And little Dominic’s dad was about to get back to work.

Buckner returned to the active roster Dec. 4 and was back in the lineup two days later, just in time for the Colts’ visit to Houston.

“It was very difficult for me to watch the (Titans) game, especially because I was fully capable of doing my job that day,’’ Buckner said. “I didn’t have any symptoms of COVID. Yeah, it was very frustrating know I could have helped my team out.

“The good thing was over the past week, guys responded well, took the film, learned from it and got us back on track.’’

At the risk of over-simplifying things, a week after the Colts’ Buckner-less defense was worked over by the Titans, the Colts’ Buckner-led defense did enough to hold off the Houston Texans 26-20.

“The effect of an interior defensive lineman like DeForest Buckner is really immense when you think about the ripple effect that it has on the run defense and the pass defense,’’ coordinator Matt Eberflus said.

An elite 3-technique tackle – and that’s precisely what DeForest Buckner is; just ask him – commands special attention, whether that’s in the form of double teams in the run game or pass protection, or simply sliding the protection to account for him.

“You’ve got to spend a lot of time on him,’’ Colts’ offensive coordinator Nick Sirianni said of preparing for a top-notch interior lineman. “What are you going to do to make sure you’ve got four hands on him at all times? Are you going to run away from him? Are you going to run at him? What are you going to do in protection?

“It requires a lot of preparation for that player, and then you get in the game and even when you’re doing stuff like that to account for him, those good players still find ways to make plays.’’

The Houston Texans undoubtedly prepared for Buckner’s return, but his impact undeniable. It was immediate and lasting: four tackles, including two for a loss, 2 sacks and another handful of hits/pressures on the elusive Watson.

On the game’s third play, Buckner lined up wide right and benefited from a blitz package that had nickel corner Kenny Moore II bearing down on Watson.

“Flus does a great job of mixing pressures on third down,’’ he said. “At times it frees me up and gives me one-on-one opportunities.

“You saw the first third down on Sunday. I dang near came scot-free.’’

Buckner slipped inside of left tackle Laremy Tunsil and only Watson’s strength and nimbleness – he spun away from Buckner – avoided a sack. Even so, Watson was forced to throw the football away.

On the first play of Houston’s next series, Buckner got home. He bull-rushed right guard Zach Fulton and bear-hugged Watson to the ground.

Was Buckner as disruptive as it appeared?

“Yes, yes he was,’’ Eberflus said. “He had several quarterback hits. He played well in the run game. He didn’t get a chance to practice during the week because of coming off the COVID list, but he did well.

“He practiced like one time, and then he was all set, ready to go.’’

As is the case with most elite players, Buckner helps elevate the performance of those around him simply by being on the field.

The defense matched a season high with 5 sacks. Justin Houston accounted for 3 along with a forced fumble and a safety. Grover Stewart had three tackles, and his quick penetration on the pivotal second-and-goal at the 2 with less than 2 minutes remaining was key to Anthony Walker, not Watson, recovering Watson’s fumble on the shotgun snap. Moore had one of the more impressive interceptions of the season when he wrestled the football away from Brandin Cooks.

Again, it was more than Buckner’s return, but so much of it was a result of him once again anchoring the middle of the defensive line.

“Yeah, he looked great out there,’’ coach Frank Reich said after the game.

It further reinforced the magnitude of the offseason decision – arguably the boldest of Chris Ballard’s four-year tenure as general manager – to acquire Buckner in a March trade with San Francisco. Not only did Ballard send the 49ers the 13th overall pick in the April draft, but he then signed Buckner to a four-year, $84 million extension.

Just like that, Eberflus had his influential 3-technique tackle, and Buckner was the NFL’s second highest-paid defensive lineman, trailing only the Los Angeles Rams’ Aaron Donald.

To his credit, Buckner hasn’t allowed the stratospheric expectations that followed him to Indy to affect his performance. He has 45 tackles, including six for a loss, 4.5 sacks and 19 quarterback hits. The latter figure is tied for 6th-most in the league.

“I don’t think about the added pressure or they expect you to do this or that,’’ Buckner said. “Coming in, I didn’t feel any added pressure because they watched my film. Ballard watched the film. I’m sure (owner Jim) Irsay watched the film. All the coaches watched the film. They knew what they were getting and what they were paying for coming in, so I didn’t need the added pressure on me and coming in and trying to be somebody I’m not.

“I just had to be myself and keep working at being the best that I can be and living up the potential that I know that I have. I’m the same DeForest I was in San Francisco. I’m just here in Indianapolis now.’’

