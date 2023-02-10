INDIANAPOLIS – Then there were five. Apparently.

According to national reports, the Indianapolis Colts have informed Cincinnati offensive coordinator Brian Callahan (per Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer) and New York Giants’ defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale (BallySports’ Michael Silver) they are no longer under consideration for the team’s vacant head coaching position.

The Colts have been extremely tight-lipped throughout the search process that began Jan. 9 and should conclude early next week.

That would leave five candidates who were put through an exhaustive second interview that lasted approximately 10 hours and involved face-to-face interaction with owner Jim Irsay. Previously, Denver defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero accepted a similar position with the Carolina Panthers.

The remaining five:

Philadelphia offensive coordinator Shane Steichen.

Los Angeles Rams’ defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

Green Bay special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia.

Jeff Saturday, who was named interim coach after the team fired Frank Reich Nov. 7.

It’s possible the Colts have someone else in mind. Kansas City offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy was involved in the first round of interviews.

General manager Chris Ballard has delivered on his promise to conduct a thorough and wide-ranging search for a new head coach. He also said last month the process could last until mid-February.

And here we are.

From a logistics standpoint, the Colts are prohibited from naming their new coach until after the Super Bowl if that individual is involved in Sunday’s game. Steichen and the Eagles face Bieniemy and the Chiefs at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.

