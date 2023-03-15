INDIANAPOLIS – Ashton Dulin will stay with the Indianapolis Colts.

The wide receiver and special teams ace will remain with the team, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, citing sources, reported a 2-year, $9.2 million deal for Dulin.

Dulin originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted free agent in May 2019 and emerged as one of the team’s core special teams players, even earning second-team All-Pro honors during the 2021 season.

The team has expanded Dulin’s role over the last two seasons, featuring him more in the passing game. He appeared in 12 games for the Colts last year, finishing with 15 receptions for 207 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed twice for eight yards.

An injury disrupted his 2022 campaign, landing him on the injured reserve after a Thursday night win against the Denver Broncos. The team activated Dulin from the IR about a month later.