WESTFIELD, Ind. – The Indianapolis Colts’ interest in Kareem Hunt apparently wasn’t strong enough.

According to NFL Network, the veteran running back visited with team officials Wednesday, but left without agreeing on a contract.

Hunt, 28, reportedly has drawn interest from several teams, including New Orleans. He met with the Saints on Tuesday.

The Colts have been exploring options to strengthen their running backs room during an unsettling training camp.

Jonathan Taylor opened camp on the physically unable to perform list (PUP) while still recovering from Jan. 25 surgery on his right ankle. He was seeking an extension, which has been denied, and requested a trade, which owner Jim Irsay quickly refused.

A twist in Taylor’s on-going drama occurred Tuesday when he wasn’t present for practice. ESPN reported Taylor decided to continue his rehab work away from the team.

In non-Taylor news, Zack Moss, his primary backup, suffered a broken forearm and Deon Jackson missed Tuesday’s practice with an undisclosed injury.

That left first-year head coach Shane Steichen with veteran Kenyan Drake, who was signed Aug. 5, and several inexperienced backs: rookies Evan Hull and Zavier Scott, and Jake Funk, who’s in his second season.

