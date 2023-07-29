INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Is the J-Train about to depart from Indianapolis? On Saturday, multiple outlets reported the star running back for the Colts has requested a trade.

Taylor, who was placed on the team’s “Physically Unable to Perform” list, has yet to practice with the Colts in training camp this summer.

After leading the NFL in rushing yards in 2021, Taylor was hindered by injuries last season. The running back appeared in 11 games, rushing 192 times for 861 yards and four touchdowns. Taylor also gained 143 receiving yards.

Reports of Taylor’s trade request come days after Colts owner Jim Irsay tweeted about the current state of the running back market in the NFL.

In response to Saturday’s reports, NFL Network’s Albert Breer tweeted a text from Irsay which said “We’re not trading Jonathan… end of discussion. Not now and not in October!”

Taylor is currently on the last year of his rookie contract.