WESTFIELD, Ind. — As expected, Jonathan Taylor has returned to the Indianapolis Colts, according to NFL Network.

The 2021 NFL rushing champion left training camp last week to continue rehabbing his right ankle away from the team.

Coach Shane Steichen said Sunday he expected Taylor “should be back this week. Do I know the exact date? No, but he should be back.’’

That has occurred.

However, Taylor remains on the physically unable to perform list (PUP).

“Once the medical staff clears him, he’ll be back out there,’’ Steichen said.

Taylor and the Colts are mired in a contentious camp impasse.

The team’s 2020 second-round draft pick is in the final year of his rookie contract and wants an extension. The Colts won’t consider a new deal until after the season.

Without an extension, Taylor requested a trade, which owner Jim Irsay quickly refused.

Taylor underwent surgery on his right ankle Jan. 25 and was expected to be ready for the start of camp.

The Colts return to the Grand Park Sports Campus practice fields Tuesday morning, then have a pair of shared workouts Wednesday and Thursday with the Chicago Bears.

