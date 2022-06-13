INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Colts are signing defensive end Ifeadi Odenigbo, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday.

Odenigbo is a former seventh round pick who has spent four seasons in the NFL. His most noble years were in Minnesota, where he racked up 7 sacks in 2019 and saw all 15 of his career starts in 2020.

The 28-year-old spent 2021 with the Cleveland Browns. He appeared in nine games with no starts and recorded 13 total tackles while playing just over 14% of the defensive snaps, per Pro Football Reference.

Odenigbo joins a deep defensive end group in Indianapolis that includes former Pro Bowler Yannick Ngakoue, 2021 first round pick Kwity Paye, and second round picks Dayo Odeyingbo, Tyquon Lewis and Ben Banogu.

Listen to the Colts Blue Zone Podcast for weekly coverage and analysis of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can follow the Colts Blue Zone on Twitter @ColtsBlueZone.