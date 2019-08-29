Report: Colts met with Osweiler

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE ) – According to a report by ESPN, the Colts brought in free agent quarterback Brock Osweiler for a visit on Tuesday as the team looks to improve its depth at the position following Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement.

Free agent QB Brock Osweiler visited the Colts yesterday, per source. Indy is doing some QB due diligence following Andrew Luck’s retirement. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) August 28, 2019

Osweiler was a second round selection out of Arizona State by the Denver Broncos in 2012. He has spent time playing in Denver, Houston, Cleveland, and Miami.

Jacoby Brissett is currently the Colts starting quarterback with Phillip Walker and Chad Kelly the only other quarterbacks on the roster. Neither Walker or Kelly has thrown a pass in a regular season NFL game.