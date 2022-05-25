INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are going through the next phase of their voluntary offseason workout program, and one of their cornerstone defensive players apparently is voluntarily not participating.

Kenny Moore II, one of the NFL’s top nickel cornerbacks, was present but did not participate in Wednesday’s organized team activities (OTAs) portion of the offseason. Joel Erickson of IndyStar reported Moore is seeking a new contract.

Moore, who earned his first Pro Bowl nod in 2021, signed a four-year, $33 million extension in June 2019 that included $18 million in guarantees. He’s due a base salary of $6.5 million this season and $6.75 million in 2023 with a $500,000 roster bonus, according to overthecap.com.

While the extension made Moore the NFL’s highest-paid nickel corner, his $8.35 million average makes him the league’s 27th highest-paid cornerback. It’s difficult comparing him to the higher paid corners because of Moore’s nickel status.

However, Moore seldom comes off the field. When he doesn’t start a game in the slot, he frequently handles one of the outside spots. Since being claimed off waivers in 2017, he’s appeared in 75 games with 62 starts.

Last year, Moore was on the field for 97% of the defensive snaps. That followed seasons of 92%, 92% and 93%.

Moore also has been ultra-productive with 350 tackles, including 289 solos, 14 interceptions and 7 sacks. He’s had 4 sacks in each of the last two seasons.