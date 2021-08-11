Reich, Ballard sign extensions keeping them with Colts through 2026 season

Indianapolis Colts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich greets players before the start of practice at the NFL team’s football training camp in Westfield, Ind., Monday, Aug. 2, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

WESTFIELD, Ind. (AP) – The Indianapolis Colts have signed coach Frank Reich and general manager Chris Ballard to contract extensions through  the 2026 season. The new deals come just three days after they gave star linebacker Darius Leonard a new five-year deal worth nearly $200 million and two weeks after locking up right tackle Braden Smith with a contract extension. Indy will host Carolina for joint practices Thursday and Friday. Ballard and Reich have built a team that went to the playoffs two of the last three seasons.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss