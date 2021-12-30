Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard among 3 Colts players activated from COVID list

Indianapolis Colts linebacker Darius Leonard (53) wears a decal for the anniversary of 9-11 on his helmet during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 12, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger)

INDIANAPOLIS – Three more Indianapolis Colts players have been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

The move includes linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal and safety Khari Willis.

All three players had been placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list before Saturday’s Christmas win over the Arizona Cardinals.

On Wednesday, the Colts activated five players from the list: guards Mark Glowinski and Quenton Nelson, defensive end Kemoko Turay, cornerback Rock Ya-Sin and practice squad tight end Farrod Green.

Several Colts players remain on the Reserve/COVID-19 list: safety Jahleel Addae, cornerback T.J. Carrie, linebacker Malik Jefferson, running back Marlon Mack, right tackle Braden Smith, quarterback Carson Wentz and three practice squad players: quarterback James Morgan, cornerback Chris Wilcox and tight end Eli Wolf.

Coach Frank Reich said during a media availability Wednesday that the team was preparing for rookie Sam Ehlinger to start Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

