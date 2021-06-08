Philip Rivers becomes first Colt to win PFWA’s ‘Good Guy Award’

INDIANAPOLIS — The Pro Football Writers of America on Tuesday announced former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers as the 2021 Good Guy Award winner.

The yearly award is given an NFL player for his “qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their job.” The Good Guy Award was first given out by the PFWA in 2005.

Rivers has been named a finalist three times (2012, 2019-20), and he becomes the first Colt to win the award.

On the field, Rivers had an impressive season for the Colts. His 4,169 passing yards are the second most by a player in their final season in NFL history. He started all 16 games and led Indianapolis to to a playoff appearance.

Past winners of the Good Guy Award include: Eli Manning (2020), Chris Long (2019, 2018), Larry Fitzgerald (2017), Thomas Davis (2016), Richard Sherman (2015), Russell Wilson (2014), Tony Gonzalez (2013), Tim Tebow (2012), Aaron Rodgers (2011), Drew Brees (2010), Kurt Warner (2009), Brett Favre (2008), LaDainian Tomlinson (2007), Tiki Barber (2006) and Jerome Bettis (2005).

