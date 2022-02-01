Peyton Manning to retiring Tom Brady: Congratulations, pal

INDIANAPOLIS – There are events on the NFL timeline that are noteworthy and appropriate.

Sept. 6, 1998: Peyton Manning made his first career start against Dan Marino, one of his football heroes. A pair of no-doubt first-ballot Hall of Famers shared the RCA Dome playing field, and the Marino-led Miami Dolphins whipped the Manning-led Indianapolis Colts 24-15.

Sept. 30, 2001: Tom Brady made his first career start against Manning. A pair of no-doubt first-ballot Hall of Famers began what would be a long, spirited, elite-level rivalry at Foxboro Stadium. Brady, a 2000 sixth-round pick stepping in for injured Drew Bledsoe, essentially was along for the ride – 13-of-23, 168 yards, no touchdowns, no interceptions – as New England overwhelmed Manning and the Colts 44-13.

Tuesday, Brady made official what had been known for a few days: he was retiring after 22 seasons, seven Super Bowl championships and a slew of all-time NFL records.

The Brady-Manning relationship was fierce on the field, but off the field evolved from one of mutual respect to a tight friendship.

When Brady confirmed his decision to retire, Manning was quick with a response.

“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career,’’ he posted on social media. “To do it as long as he did, at the highest levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field. I have always admired and respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!’’

Manning was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last August as a member of the Class of 2021. He was one of those rare first-ballot candidates whose presentation – I handled that as a member of the Selection Committee – consisted of two words: Peyton. Manning.

Brady will be eligible for a spot alongside Manning in Canton, Ohio with the Class of 2027. His presentation will be shorter, simply because his name has fewer letters. Tom. Brady.

No one knew the first Brady-Manning meeting in week 3 of 2001 would morph into what it became, or that Brady would establish himself as arguably the greatest quarterback in NFL history.

Manning had the hype as the first overall pick in the 1998 draft, but Brady was something of an afterthought. Not only did New England select him in the sixth round in 2000, but it used its second sixth-round pick on a quarterback out of Michigan. The Patriots spent their first sixth-rounder – No. 187 overall – on Virginia safety Antwan Harris. They selected Brady 12 spots later, 199th overall.

Six quarterbacks were selected ahead of Brady: Chad Pennington, Giovanni Carmazzi, Chris Redman, Marc Bulger, Spergon Wynn and Tee Martin.

But from 2000-15, Brady and Manning were frequent co-stars on the marquee.

They met 17 times with Brady holding an 11-6 head-to-head record and Manning posting a 3-2 edge in the playoffs.

From the Colts’ perspective, Brady and the Patriots were their most hated adversaries. Brady owns a 16-4 record against the Colts, which includes his 38-31 win in week 12 of last season while leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Brady was 4-1 against the Colts in the playoffs, but that one blemish was huge and represents the most significant game in the team’s Indy era.

In the 2006 AFC Championship game in the RCA Dome, Brady and the Patriots led 21-3 in the second quarter and 21-6 at the half, but Manning orchestrated the greatest comeback in a conference championship game. The 38-34 victory propelled the Colts to Super Bowl XLI, where they defeated the Chicago Bears 29-16.

