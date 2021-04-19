Pascal, Odum staying with Colts

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – All-Pro special teams player George Odum and wide receiver Zach Pascal have signed their one-year tenders to stay with the Indianapolis Colts.
Both were restricted free agents. Odum, a safety, made a league-high 20 tackles on special teams last season but was unhappy with the right-of-first-refusal offer of one year at $2.133 million. Pascal received a second-round tender and signed his offer for $3.384 million.
The moves come one day after Indy re-signed cornerback T.J. Carrie to a one-year contract.