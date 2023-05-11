(WANE) – Football season is still months away, but fans got a look at the roadmap ahead for the 2023 season during Thursday’s schedule release.
The Colts will face a familiar foe to open the 2023 season with AFC South rival Jacksonville coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis has lost nine straight season openers dating back to 2014.
As of now, the Colts also don’t have any prime time games. However, Indianapolis will travel to Frankfurt, Germany for a week 10 showdown against the New England Patriots.
Meanwhile, the Bears open their season against Green Bay. Chicago also has four primetime games scheduled, including a Thursday night game against Washington in week five, and a Sunday night contest at Los Angeles in week eight.
Scroll below for the complete regular season schedules for the Colts and Bears.
2023 Indianapolis Colts regular season schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Home/Away
|Time (ET)
|1
|9/10
|Jacksonville
|Home
|1 p.m.
|2
|9/17
|Houston
|Away
|1 p.m.
|3
|9/24
|Baltimore
|Away
|1 p.m.
|4
|10/1
|Los Angeles
|Home
|1 p.m.
|5
|10/8
|Tennessee
|Home
|1 p.m.
|6
|10/15
|Jacksonville
|Away
|1 p.m.
|7
|10/22
|Cleveland
|Home
|1 p.m.
|8
|10/29
|New Orleans
|Home
|1 p.m.
|9
|11/5
|Carolina
|Away
|4:05 p.m.
|10
|11/12
|New England
|Away (Germany)
|9:30 a.m.
|11
|BYE
|12
|11/26
|Tampa Bay
|Home
|1 p.m.
|13
|12/3
|Tennessee
|Away
|1 p.m.
|14
|12/10
|Cincinnati
|Away
|1 p.m.
|15
|TBD
|Pittsburgh
|Home
|TBD
|16
|12/24
|Atlanta
|Away
|1 p.m.
|17
|12/31
|Las Vegas
|Home
|1 p.m.
|18
|TBD
|Houston
|Home
|1 p.m.
2023 Chicago Bears regular season schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Home/Away
|Time (ET)
|1
|9/10
|Green Bay
|Home
|4:25 p.m.
|2
|9/17
|Tampa Bay
|Away
|1 p.m.
|3
|9/24
|Kansas City
|Away
|4:25 p.m.
|4
|10/1
|Denver
|Home
|1 p.m.
|5
|10/5
|Washington
|Away
|8:15 p.m.
|6
|10/15
|Minnesota
|Home
|1 p.m.
|7
|10/22
|Las Vegas
|Home
|1 p.m.
|8
|10/29
|Los Angeles
|Away
|8:15 p.m.
|9
|11/5
|New Orleans
|Away
|1 p.m.
|10
|11/9
|Carolina
|Home
|8:15 p.m.
|11
|11/19
|Detroit
|Away
|1 p.m.
|12
|11/27
|Minnesota
|Away
|8:15 p.m.
|13
|BYE
|14
|12/10
|Detroit
|Home
|1 p.m.
|15
|TBD
|Cleveland
|Away
|TBD
|16
|12/24
|Arizona
|Home
|4:25 p.m.
|17
|12/31
|Atlanta
|Home
|1 p.m.
|18
|TBD
|Green Bay
|Away
|TBD