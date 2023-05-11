(WANE) – Football season is still months away, but fans got a look at the roadmap ahead for the 2023 season during Thursday’s schedule release.

The Colts will face a familiar foe to open the 2023 season with AFC South rival Jacksonville coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis has lost nine straight season openers dating back to 2014.

As of now, the Colts also don’t have any prime time games. However, Indianapolis will travel to Frankfurt, Germany for a week 10 showdown against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Bears open their season against Green Bay. Chicago also has four primetime games scheduled, including a Thursday night game against Washington in week five, and a Sunday night contest at Los Angeles in week eight.

Scroll below for the complete regular season schedules for the Colts and Bears.

2023 Indianapolis Colts regular season schedule

WeekDateOpponentHome/AwayTime (ET)
19/10JacksonvilleHome1 p.m.
29/17HoustonAway1 p.m.
39/24BaltimoreAway1 p.m.
410/1Los AngelesHome1 p.m.
510/8TennesseeHome1 p.m.
610/15JacksonvilleAway1 p.m.
710/22ClevelandHome1 p.m.
810/29New OrleansHome1 p.m.
911/5CarolinaAway4:05 p.m.
1011/12New EnglandAway (Germany)9:30 a.m.
11BYE
1211/26Tampa BayHome1 p.m.
1312/3TennesseeAway1 p.m.
1412/10CincinnatiAway1 p.m.
15TBDPittsburghHomeTBD
1612/24AtlantaAway1 p.m.
1712/31Las VegasHome1 p.m.
18TBDHoustonHome1 p.m.

2023 Chicago Bears regular season schedule

WeekDateOpponentHome/AwayTime (ET)
19/10Green BayHome4:25 p.m.
29/17Tampa BayAway1 p.m.
39/24Kansas CityAway4:25 p.m.
410/1DenverHome1 p.m.
510/5WashingtonAway8:15 p.m.
610/15MinnesotaHome1 p.m.
710/22Las VegasHome1 p.m.
810/29Los AngelesAway8:15 p.m.
911/5New OrleansAway1 p.m.
1011/9CarolinaHome8:15 p.m.
1111/19DetroitAway1 p.m.
1211/27MinnesotaAway8:15 p.m.
13BYE
1412/10DetroitHome1 p.m.
15TBDClevelandAwayTBD
1612/24ArizonaHome4:25 p.m.
1712/31AtlantaHome1 p.m.
18TBDGreen BayAwayTBD