(WANE) – Football season is still months away, but fans got a look at the roadmap ahead for the 2023 season during Thursday’s schedule release.

The Colts will face a familiar foe to open the 2023 season with AFC South rival Jacksonville coming to Lucas Oil Stadium. Indianapolis has lost nine straight season openers dating back to 2014.

As of now, the Colts also don’t have any prime time games. However, Indianapolis will travel to Frankfurt, Germany for a week 10 showdown against the New England Patriots.

Meanwhile, the Bears open their season against Green Bay. Chicago also has four primetime games scheduled, including a Thursday night game against Washington in week five, and a Sunday night contest at Los Angeles in week eight.

Scroll below for the complete regular season schedules for the Colts and Bears.

2023 Indianapolis Colts regular season schedule

Week Date Opponent Home/Away Time (ET) 1 9/10 Jacksonville Home 1 p.m. 2 9/17 Houston Away 1 p.m. 3 9/24 Baltimore Away 1 p.m. 4 10/1 Los Angeles Home 1 p.m. 5 10/8 Tennessee Home 1 p.m. 6 10/15 Jacksonville Away 1 p.m. 7 10/22 Cleveland Home 1 p.m. 8 10/29 New Orleans Home 1 p.m. 9 11/5 Carolina Away 4:05 p.m. 10 11/12 New England Away (Germany) 9:30 a.m. 11 BYE 12 11/26 Tampa Bay Home 1 p.m. 13 12/3 Tennessee Away 1 p.m. 14 12/10 Cincinnati Away 1 p.m. 15 TBD Pittsburgh Home TBD 16 12/24 Atlanta Away 1 p.m. 17 12/31 Las Vegas Home 1 p.m. 18 TBD Houston Home 1 p.m.

2023 Chicago Bears regular season schedule