The NFL has informed teams they could potentially forfeit a game due to a COVID-19 outbreak among non-vaccinated players and players on both teams wouldn’t get paid that week. Commissioner Roger Goodell said Thursday in a memo sent to clubs that was obtained by The Associated Press that the league doesn’t anticipate adding a 19th week to accommodate games that can’t be rescheduled within the 18-week regular season. However, forfeits are among the consequences. The league says more than half its teams have COVID-19 vaccination rates greater than 80% of their players, and more than 75% of players are in the process of being vaccinated.
For the Indianapolis Colts, the NFL’s recent decision could prove costly. An Associated Press report last week stated the Colts were one of four NFL teams with a vaccination rate under 50%. An updated report found only the Colts and Washington were under the 50-percent threshold.
NFL informs teams they could forfeit games due to COVID-19 outbreak
