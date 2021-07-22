NFL informs teams they could forfeit games due to COVID-19 outbreak

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) -- Several muffin brands sold at stores including Costco, Walmart and 7-Eleven are being voluntarily recalled for possible listeria contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Give and Go Prepared Foods (U.S.A.) Corp. announced the nationwide recall on Monday. The company said the potential contaminant can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.