NFL-high 7 Colts named to the Pro Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS – The Colts will be well represented in the 2022 Pro Bowl in Las Vegas. A league-high seven were named to the AFC Pro Bowl roster on Wednesday.

Offensive linemen Quenton Nelson and Ryan Kelly, running back Jonathan Taylor, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner, linebacker Darius Leonard, cornerback Kenny Moore, and long snapper Luke Rhodes were selected for the NFL’s all-star game.

The seven players are the most for the Colts since 2014.

Nelson is the second player in Colts history to earn Pro Bowl honors in his first four seasons, and the first to make four consecutive Pro Bowls for the franchise since T.Y. Hilton (2014-17).

Kelly was named to the Pro Bowl for the third time in as many seasons.

Buckner was awarded his second career Pro Bowl nod and his first with Indianapolis. He is the first Colts interior defensive lineman named to the Pro Bowl since Mike Barnes in 1977.

Taylor, Moore and Rhodes were each named to their first career Pro Bowls. Taylor is the first Colts running back selected to the all-star game since Joseph Addai in 2007. Rhodes is the first Colts long snapper to make the Pro Bowl since Matt Overton in 2013. Moore is the first Colts cornerback named to the Pro Bowl since Vontae Davis in 2015.