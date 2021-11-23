NFL announces date and time for Colts’ week 15 meeting with Patriots

INDIANAPOLIS — After months of being labeled as “to be determined,” the NFL on Tuesday announced the date and time of the Indianapolis Colts’ week 15 meeting with the New England Patriots.

The game — airing on FOX59 — will be played Saturday, December 18 at 8:20 p.m. at Lucas Oil Stadium.

This matchup comes with major playoff implications. The Patriots lead the AFC East with a 7-4 record and are currently on a five-game winning streak. The Colts have won five of their last six and are in the thick of the AFC wildcard race at 6-5.

It will be the first of back-to-back Saturday games for the Colts. Indianapolis is scheduled to visit the Arizona Cardinals on Christmas Day.

