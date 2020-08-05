Moore becomes first Colts player to opt out of 2020 season

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) – Linebacker Skai Moore has become the first Indianapolis Colts player to opt out of playing the 2020 season because of the coronavirus.
NFL players have until Thursday at 4 p.m. EDT to say they are skipping the season. Nearly 50 players have done so.
Moore has been a backup linebacker and special teams player the last two seasons for Indy. He appeared in a total of 10 games over those two seasons.
Players who opt out voluntarily will receive a $150,000 stipend. Those who receive a medical opt out will receive $350,000.
