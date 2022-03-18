INDIANAPOLIS – The NFL’s quarterback carousel is stuck in place, perhaps until Deshaun Watson decides his next move in the coming days.

And his next move – to the Atlanta Falcons or New Orleans Saints – probably determines which direction the Indianapolis Colts venture in search of their next quarterback.

Matt Ryan? Jameis Winston?

Winston is an unrestricted free agent and the Colts have had at least exploratory talks with his agent, according to a source with knowledge of the situation. It didn’t reach the level of discussing actual contract parameters. Winston, who’s in rehab mode after suffering a season-ending knee injury midway through last year, also is considering a return to the Saints.

Ryan is under contract with the Falcons through 2023, but all signs point toward him being elsewhere this season. Watson has narrowed his preferred landing spots to hometown Atlanta and New Orleans, and the Falcons have made it abundantly clear they’re ready to reboot with Watson and move on from their long-time franchise QB who turns 37 in May.

The Colts have a serious void at the position following the trade of Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

More important, they have an interest in acquiring Ryan. It’s conceivable a Ryan-to-Indy trade actually precedes a Watson-to-Atlanta move, which would allow the Falcons to assume Watson’s massive cap obligations.

A franchise that enjoyed and thrived with quarterback stability from 1998 with Peyton Manning and until Andrew Luck’s sudden retirement in August 2019 will have a sixth straight opening-day starter in September, and Frank Reich will roll out his fifth different starter in his five seasons as head coach.

It’s risky to list Ryan as the frontrunner, but let’s not casually dismiss the possibility. He should be considered the best of an otherwise lukewarm collection of realistic alternatives.

The Colts brain trust – owner Jim Irsay, general manager Chris Ballard and Reich – realize it must regain long-term stability at the most influential position. But they might be resigned to the reality that can’t be achieved in the current quarterback landscape.

So let’s not rule out a trade for Ryan as a two-year bridge to whomever is next. A trade for a veteran quarterback wouldn’t lessen the need to draft a prospect to develop as the long-term answer.

The first step in facilitating Ryan’s trade somewhere occurred when he and the team agreed to push back a $7.5 million roster bonus due Friday to Tuesday. According to ESPN, that gives Ryan four more days to properly consider his options.

Any team taking on Ryan, including the Colts, would do so anticipating at least a two-year relationship. He would count $23.7 million in 2022 and $28 million in ’03. Both would represent below-market cap figures for an accomplished starter.

The Falcons, meanwhile, would be left dealing with nearly $55 in dead money from Ryan’s contract.

The obvious question: what would it take in draft pick compensation to bring Ryan to Indy?

Aligning their immediate future with Ryan would mirror 2020 when the Colts signed a 39-year old free agent. Philip Rivers was coming off a subpar season with the Los Angeles Chargers – the team was 5-11 and he suffered 20 interceptions – but he passed for 4,169 yards and 24 TDs and did enough to lead the team to an 11-5 record and wild-card playoff berth.

Rivers’ retirement in January 2022 led to the trade for Wentz, and Wentz’s inability to live up to the franchise’s expectations resulted in yet another QB search.

Ryan has a strong pedigree.

The third overall pick in the 2008 draft is 120-102 as a 14-year starter and has missed only three of a possible 225 starts. He’s taken the Falcons to the playoffs six times, capped by a trip to Super Bowl LI after the 2016 season where they fell in overtime to New England 34-28 after leading 28-3 midway through the third quarter.

Ryan did his part by passing for 284 yards and two TDs.

That capped the best season of his career. Ryan was named MVP and Offensive Player of the Year on the strength of 4,944 yards, 38 TDs and a league-best 117.1 passer rating, all career bests. He’s a four-time Pro Bowler and his 42 game-winning drives are tied for seventh-most all time.

His decorated career aside, Ryan clearly is on the downside. He’s also been part of a Falcons group that has endured four consecutive losing seasons: 7-9, 7-9, 4-12 and 7-10 in 2021.

It’s difficult to parcel out the blame for Atlanta’s slide, but the Falcons have done Ryan no favors. Over the past four seasons, they’ve done little to give him a reliable run or protect him. The Falcons have averaged 91 rushing yards per game during that stretch – 31st in the NFL – and Ryan has been sacked 173 times, second-most to Russell Wilson at 179.

The Colts would offer better support in each area. They feature reigning league champ Jonathan Taylor, who posted a franchise-record 1,811 in 2021, and an offensive line that has allowed 103 sacks in the past four seasons, tied for fewest in the league.

Stay tuned.

You can follow Mike Chappell on Twitter at @mchappell51.