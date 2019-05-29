Indianapolis Colts

McAfee headlines BBBS's annual 'Gourmet DInner'

By:

Posted: May 29, 2019 12:00 AM EDT

Updated: May 29, 2019 12:00 AM EDT

McAfee headlines BBBS's annual 'Gourmet DInner'

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Former Colts punter Pat McAfee took to the stage on Tuesday at the Grand Wayne Center to help raise money at the Big Brothers Big Sisters' annual Gourmet Dinner.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local