Manning, James to receive HOF rings on Sept. 19 when Colts host Rams

INDIANAPOLIS – Former Indianapolis Colts running back Edgerrin James and quarterback Peyton Manning will officially receive their Pro Football Hall of Fame commemorative rings on Sept. 19 at Lucas Oil Stadium when the Colts host the Los Angeles Rams, team officials said today.

James was selected for the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, while Manning earned induction in the Class of 2021. Both will be formally enshrined in Canton, Ohio this August.

James becomes the fourth Colts running back to be selected to the Hall of Fame, joining Lenny Moore (1975), Eric Dickerson (1999) and Marshall Faulk (2011). James was originally selected by the Colts with the fourth overall pick of the 1999 Draft out of Miami (Fla.). He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2012.

In seven seasons in Indianapolis, James started all 96 games he played in and totaled 2,188 carries for 9,226 yards and 64 touchdowns. He also tallied 356 receptions for 2,839 yards and 11 touchdowns. James holds franchise career records for rushing attempts, rushing yards, rushing touchdowns, rushing attempts per game (22.8), rushing yards per game (96.1), first down runs (524), 100-yard rushing games (49), 1,000-yard rushing seasons (five from 1999-2005) and most seasons with 100-plus rushing attempts (seven from 1999-2005). He also holds Indianapolis single-season records for total yards from scrimmage (2,303 in 2000), rushing yards (1,709 in 2000), rushing yards per game (106.8 in 2000), 100-yard rushing games (10 in 1999) and first down runs (99 in 2000). James holds team rookie records for total rushing attempts (369), rushing yards (1,553), total scrimmage yards (2,139), total touchdowns (17) and rushing touchdowns (13).

James played in 148 career games (135 starts) in his time with the Colts (1999-2005), Arizona Cardinals (2006-08) and Seattle Seahawks (2009) and totaled 3,028 carries for 12,246 yards and 80 touchdowns. He also caught 433 passes for 3,364 yards and 11 touchdowns. James ranks ninth in NFL history in rushing attempts, 13th in rushing yards, 16th in scrimmage yards, 20th in rushing touchdowns, ninth in rushing yards per game (82.7), seventh in scrimmage yards per game (105.5), third in rushing attempts per game (20.5) and seventh in first down runs (666). Among running backs, he ranks 26th in NFL history in receptions, 40th in receiving yards and 19th in first down receptions (146). James finished his 11-year career with seven 1,000-yard rushing seasons and four seasons with 1,500 rushing yards or more. He is one of just four players in league history to register at least four 1,500-yard rushing seasons (Barry Sanders – five, Eric Dickerson – four, Walter Payton – four).

A four-time Pro Bowler (1999-2000, 2004-05) and three-time Associated Press All-Pro selection (1999-2000 and 2004), James was a member of the NFL All-Decade Team (2000-09). He was named the NFL’s Rookie of the Year in 1999 and won back-to-back rushing titles his first two seasons in the league (1,553 yards in 1999 and 1,709 yards in 2000), becoming the fifth NFL player to accomplish the feat (Eric Dickerson – L.A. Rams (1983-84), Earl Campbell – Houston Oilers (1978-79), Jim Brown – Cleveland (1957-58) and Bill Paschal – New York Giants (1943-44). James was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month on three occasions as a Colt.

Manning becomes the second Colts quarterback to be selected to the Hall of Fame, joining John Unitas (1979). Manning was originally selected by Indianapolis with the first overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Tennessee. He was a member of the Colts’ Super Bowl XLI victory and was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2017. Manning’s No. 18 jersey was the first number from the Indianapolis era to be retired by the team, joining Raymond Berry (No. 82), Art Donovan (No. 70), Gino Marchetti (No. 89), Lenny Moore (No. 24), Jim Parker (No. 77), John Unitas (No. 19) and Buddy Young (No. 22).

Manning spent 13 seasons (1998-2010) as the starting quarterback in Indianapolis and completed 4,682-of-7,210 passes for 54,828 yards with 399 touchdowns and 198 interceptions for a 94.9 quarterback rating. He guided the Colts to their second Super Bowl victory (Super Bowl XLI) in franchise history while reaching the championship game again following the 2009 regular season. Manning was selected to play in 11 Pro Bowls as a member of the Colts (1999-2000, 2002-2010), which is tied for a franchise-best with defensive tackle Gino Marchetti. In 2009, Manning became the NFL’s first four-time Associated Press Most Valuable Player (2003-04, 2008-09). He holds club seasonal and career records in completions, attempts and touchdowns and also holds the team record in career games started with 208. Manning led the team to a franchise-record 14 victories in 2005 and 2009 and helped lead the club to become the first in NFL history to win 11-plus and 12-plus games in seven consecutive seasons.

Over his 18-year career with Indianapolis (1998-2011) and the Denver Broncos (2012-15), Manning reset the National Football League record book. He ranks in the top five in league history in every major passing statistic, including attempts (9,380, fourth), completions (6,125, fourth), yards (71,940, third) and touchdowns (539, third). Manning is the only five-time Most Valuable Player and his 14 Pro Bowls are tied for the most in league history. Among numerous honors, he was named All-Pro 10 times (seven first-team, three second-team), AFC Offensive Player of the Week 27 times and AFC Offensive Player of the Month eight times.

Manning is one of only two quarterbacks in NFL history to lead multiple teams (Indianapolis-2006, Denver-2015) to Super Bowl titles. He registered the second-most wins by a starting quarterback (200 victories in regular season and playoffs) all-time and his 186 regular season wins are tied for the second-most by a starting quarterback in league history. Manning helped lead his team to the playoffs 15 times and is one of three quarterbacks to defeat all 32 NFL teams. His 14 career 4,000-yard passing seasons are a league record and he owns 102 total games (93 regular season, nine postseason) with 300-plus yards passing (third in league history). Manning registered 99 games (93 regular season, six postseason) with three or more touchdowns, which ranks third in NFL history.