Mack, Sheard visit city for ‘Colts At Bat’

Running back Marlon Mack and defensive end Jabaal Sheard made their way to the Summit City on Thursday night for the annual “Colts At Bat” event at Parkview Field.

The two Colts signed autographs for fans prior to the TinCaps-Lugnuts game.

Following a playoff appearance last season combined with the additions of a solid draft class and free agent Justin Houston, the Colts are picked by many as one of the favorites in the AFC.

Mack will be in his third season this fall. He rushed for 908 yards last year and had 11 total touchdowns.

Sheard will also be in his third season with the Colts. He had 50 total tackles and 5.5 sacks last year.