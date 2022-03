INDIANAPOLIS — The NFL’s legal tampering period has begun, and with it comes rapid-fire reports of teams agreeing to contracts with players set to enter the free agent pool.

The deals cannot become official until Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET when the NFL’s new league year officially begins.

The Indianapolis Colts have the money to be very active if they choose. While general manager Chris Ballard has developed a reputation of being passive in free agency, the team has roughly $70 million in cap space and several holes to fill on the roster.

Indianapolis is once again in the market for a quarterback after last week’s trade of Carson Wentz. The Colts also appears to be in need of a new left tackle after reports surfaced stating that Eric Fisher has decided to test his worth on the free agent market. Other areas of need include wide receiver, tight end, defensive end and cornerback.

Deshaun Watson

The Indianapolis Colts at least considered exploring Deshaun Watson, but it never was a possibility.

The Houston Texans are actively seeking a trade for their embattled quarterback, and rebuffed the Colts’ attempt at talking to Watson, according to ESPN. Watson reportedly is meeting with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints in the next few days.

Watson, 26, missed the 2021 season while facing 22 civil lawsuits and 10 criminal complaints alleging sexual assault and inappropriate conduct. However, interest in him across the NFL increased last Friday when a Houston grand jury declined to indict Watson.

The Colts are in the market for a starting quarterback after agreeing last week to trade Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders.

T.Y. Hilton

T.Y. Hilton confirmed during a Monday interview with NFL Network he’s intent on returning for an 11th season. Hilton had been contemplating retirement.

“I’m just looking for a team that’s looking for a guy that’s willing to work, is going to give it everything he has, and if you need a guy who can help your No. 1 out and take pressure off him, I’m that guy,’’ Hilton said.

“I’m a free agent, so I’m open. If you want me, then come get me. If Indy wants me, then they know where to find me. Would I love to finish my career there? Absolutely. But I also have to look at other teams.’’

Hilton, 32, heads into the veteran free-agent market for a second straight offseason. He considered his options last year, including a lucrative offer from the Baltimore Ravens, but re-upped with the Colts for a one-year, $8 million contract.

“I’m a free agent, so it’s only right that I do my due diligence and see what’s out there and see what teams are looking for,’’ Hilton said.

Mo Alie-Cox

The Colts are re-signing tight end Mo Alie-Cox to a three-year, $18 million contract, according to a source.

The veteran was set to hit the open market Wednesday, but now stays with the team that brought him into the NFL. Alie-Cox signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in in April 2017 after he had a solid career as a power forward at Virginia Commonwealth.

Alie-Cox has appeared in 57 games with 16 starts. He has been a steady complement to Jack Doyle, who retired last week, and contributed 70 receptions, 936 yards and eight touchdowns.

Ashton Dulin

The Colts have taken at least one step to retain a valued player.

The team on Monday tendered Ashton Dulin a one-year, $2.4 million contract as a restricted free agent, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.

Dulin originally signed with the Colts as an undrafted rookie in May of 2019, and has emerged as a core special teams player. He was named second-team All-Pro last season.

Dulin also has contributed at wideout. He was named second-team All-Pro last season as a special teams standout. He had his most productive season with the offense in 2021 with 13 receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

