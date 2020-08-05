Linebacker Skai Moore becomes first Colt to opt out of season

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts linebacker Skai Moore has become the first Colt to inform the team he is opting out of the 2020 season, the Colts announced Tuesday.

As part of an agreement between the NFL and the NFL Players Association, players have the choice to opt out of the 2020 season due to the coronavirus. As of Monday, 47 players had opted out league-wide ahead of the 4 p.m. Thursday deadline.

Moore was set to enter his third year with the Colts after signing with Indianapolis as an undrafted free agent in 2018. The 25-year-old has appeared in nine games and has notched 4 career tackles.

With Darius Leonard, Anthony Walker and Bobby Okereke entrenched as the Colts’ starting linebackers, Moore — who has seen considerate time on the practice squad — would likely have spent training camp competing for a roster spot with backups E.J. Speed, Zaire Franklin, Matthew Adams and rookie Jordan Glasgow.

