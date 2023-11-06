INDIANAPOLIS — Cornerback Kenny Moore made team history becoming the first player with two interception returns for touchdown in the same game as the Colts beat the Carolina Panthers 27-13 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte on Sunday.

The win comes over former head coach Frank Reich, who guided the franchise to a 40-33-1 record and two playoff appearances in four and a half seasons before the team parted ways with him last year after a 3-5-1 start. The Panthers hired him in January to lead their rebuild.

The Colts scored first thanks to a costly Carolina penalty. A defensive offsides penalty on a Rigoberto Sanchez punt gave the Colts a first down. They took advantage driving down to the Panthers’ one-yard line before settling for a 26-yard Matt Gay field goal.

Indianapolis’ second score was also aided by a Carolina penalty. Panthers’ safety Xavier Woods crushed Michael Pittman Jr. on pass across the middle on third-and-seven. Referees flagged Woods for unnecessary roughness. The penalty gave the Colts a first down and they scored two plays later on a Gardner Minshew to Jonathan Taylor 10-yard touchdown pass.

The teams exchanged field goals to make it 13-3, before Moore intercepted the top pick in this year’s draft, Bryce Young for the first time and returned it 49-yards for a touchdown to give the Colts a 20-3 lead at halftime.

Carolina cut into the Indianapolis’ lead with a Young to DJ Chark Jr. five-yard touchdown in the third quarter.

The Panthers appeared poised to make the game closer, but Young threw another pick-six to Moore. The second one went for 66-yards to end Carolina’s threat of a rally.

Segun Olubi sealed the game with his first career interception late in the fourth quarter. The second-year linebacker was filling in for the injured Zaire Franklin. The NFL’s leading tackler, missed the first game of his six-year career.

Minshew did what he had to do for the Colts to win, playing turnover-free football. The quarterback finished 17 of 26 for 127 yards and one touchdown.

The Colts now sit at 4-5 as they head overseas next week to face the Patriots in Frankfurt, Germany as part of the NFL’s International Series.