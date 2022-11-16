INDIANAPOLIS – Against the Las Vegas Raiders, Jonathan Taylor looked every part of the explosive running back who lit up the league last season.

His return to form earned him AFC Offensive Player of the Week honors for Week 10.

Taylor had 22 carries for 147 yards, including a scintillating 66-yard touchdown, to help the Colts beat the Raiders in interim head coach Jeff Saturday’s debut. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry and added two receptions for 16 yards.

Taylor has the fourth-most 100-yard rushing games in Colts history with 14, pushing him past Marshall Faulk. He also tied Hall of Famer Lenny Moore’s franchise record with his fourth rushing touchdown of at least 60 yards, according to ESPN Stats & Info.

Taylor previously earned AFC Offensive Player of the Week in Week 11 of last season. He was also named AFC Offensive Player of the Month in October and November that year.

The Colts (4-5-1) host the Philadelphia Eagles (8-1) Sunday at Lucas Oil Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m.