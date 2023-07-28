WESTFIELD, Ind. – The names and personalities, old and new and many recognizable on a first-name basis, are deeply engrained.

Peyton, Edge, Marv, Reggie, Vinny, Dwight, Robert, Andrew, T.Y., Q, Tarik, Bob, Dallas, Goose and Big Play Ray. There’s Jeff Saturday, Jason Belser, Barry Krauss, Jeff Herrod, Eugene Daniel, Marshall Faulk, Eric Dickerson, Ray Donaldson, Bill Brooks and Chris Hinton. Leonard Coleman holds the distinction of being the first pick of the new NFL team in town.

The moments are tucked away, and are forever.

The Relocation that started it all on that snowy March 1984 night in Owings Mills, Maryland. Aaron Bailey’s Almost Catch. Using the No. 1 overall pick on transformational quarterbacks. One of those transformational QBs being released and the other suddenly retiring. Exorcising the Patriots demon in the RCA Dome one week and capturing the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy in three decades on a rainy night with Prince in South Florida two weeks later.

Left: Jim Irsay during the NFL Draft in April 1998 (AP); Middle: Irsay holds the Lombardi Trophy in February 2007 (AP); Right: Irsay in February 2023 at the introductory press conference for new coach Shane Steichen (AP)

Management has even provided indelible memories.

Late owner Bob Irsay was asked how much football he actually knew.

Just enough to be dangerous.

Remember Bill Tobin?

Who the hell is Mel Kiper?

FILE – In this April 21, 2010 file photo, Indianapolis Colts’ Bill Polian responds to a question during a news conference in Indianapolis. The fiery Polian was the architect of the most successful era of Indianapolis Colts football. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)

Remember Bill Polian sparring with comedian Jay Mohr?

Edgerrin James did not practice for three weeks! At all! No sir! Absolutely not! Categorically untrue!

Remember Jim Mora?

Playoffs? Don’t talk about playoffs. Are you kidding me? Playoffs?

Jim Mora coached the Colts from 1998 through 2001. He delivered one of the most legendary rants in sports history after the Colts lost to the San Francisco 49ers on November 25, 2001, dropping their record to 4-6 (December 2001 photo/Doug Pensinger/Allsport)

“Time flies,’’ Jim Irsay said, “and how much time has passed is really hard to believe.

“Forty is a big number.’’

That’s the age of the Indianapolis Colts, who opened training camp this week at Grand Park Sports Campus.

These Colts aren’t preoccupied with how it all began or interested in the twists and turns – the incredible highs and numbing lows – that led to 2023. They’re committed to putting an unacceptable recent past behind them – only two playoff appearances in the past eight seasons, the unbelievably chaotic ’22 – and laying the foundation for the franchise’s next 10, 15, 20 years.

On the latter point, so is Irsay.

“I’m excited with where we are,’’ he said. “We understand the challenges going forward. We have this young, great player in Anthony Richardson and we’re trying to surround him with the right elements. He just turned 21 and we know we’re going to have to be patient. Peyton was 3-13 his first year.

Indianapolis Colts President, Bill Polian, center row third from left, owner Jim Irsay, center, and coach Tony Dungy, center row second third from right, pose with the team for the team picture at Dolphin Stadium in Miami on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2007 (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

“You don’t rest on your laurels. You don’t rest on all your successes. You’re motivated by now. And I’m excited about now. I believe our best is yet to come.

“The time between 2023 and 2030 is where you’re looking to have another decade of greatness. To have another Lombardi Trophy and have another great team like we had.’’

A ridiculously high standard of excellence was set by Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison, Edgerrin James, Reggie Wayne and so many others in the 2000s. That group won seven division titles, set then-NFL records with 115 wins in a single decade and seven consecutive seasons with at least 12 wins, reached two Super Bowls and handled the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI after the 2006 season.

Indianapolis Colts receiver Marvin Harrison, right, and quarterback Peyton Manning sit on the bench after Harrison caught a touchdown pass from Manning in the fourth quarter against the St. Louis Rams in Indianapolis, Monday, Oct. 17, 2005. The touchdown was the 86th touchdown from Manning and Harrison, breaking the all-time record for touchdowns for a quarterback/receiver tandem.(AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

“I don’t know if we can ever duplicate the popularity we had with Peyton and Reggie and Marvin and Edgerrin and Adam and Dwight and Robert and all those guys,’’ Irsay said. “But I know we’d sure like to chase down two Super Bowls, not one.

“The pursuit is there and couldn’t be more excited about Shane Steichen and Chris (Ballard) and Anthony Richardson and the whole team we’re putting together.’’

Shane Steichen shakes hand with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

For historical perspective, consider the Colts now have called Indy home (40th season) much longer than they did Baltimore (31 years). The Indy edition has played 658 games overall, is 340-317-1 (.517) and reached the playoffs 19 times with the one Lombardi Trophy. In Baltimore, the Colts played 438 games, were 230-210-7 with 10 playoff appearances and three world titles.

“I love Baltimore,’’ Irsay said. “I was raised there. I still get steamed crabs flown in. I have so many close friends in Baltimore. I talk with John Ziemann of the (Baltimore Colts) Marching Band.

“Baltimore is such a big part of my soul and my memories.’’

INDIANAPOLIS – SEPTEMBER 21: A view of the RCA Dome taken from Lucas Oil Stadium on September 21, 2008 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The Colts called it home from 1984 through 2007. Originally known as the Hoosier Dome, it was a fixture downtown until its implosion in 2008. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

But Indy became home in March 1984. One of Irsay’s prize photos shows him, former wife Meg, Mayor Bill Hudnut and Bob Irsay at the Hoosier Dome as the city formally welcomed the Colts to town.

“This is my home,’’ Irsay said. “It’s my family’s home.’’

One daughter, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, was born when her father was attending SMU in Dallas. Another, Casey Foyt, was born in Baltimore. The third is as Hoosier as it gets.

“Kalen was born in ’87 on a sunny day in July in Indianapolis,’’ Irsay said.

His 10 grandchildren were born here.

“It’s home,’’ he said. “I travel and spend a lot of time in L.A. and I was raised in Chicago. You still remember your home roots, but Indy’s been our home for 40 years and that’s not going to change.’’

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay speaks during a news conference, Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023, in Indianapolis. Shane Steichen was introduced as the Colts new head coach. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

During an extensive interview, the 64-year old Irsay took a walk down memory lane. One thought led to another and then another. When the team relocated to Indy, he was the NFL’s youngest general manager (24). When his father suffered a stroke and eventually died in 1997, he became the league’s youngest owner at 38.

The highs and lows? Irsay hoisted the Lombardi Trophy in South Florida and was suspended six months and fined $500,000 by the NFL for violating its personal conduct policy. He pled guilty to a misdemeanor account of driving while intoxicated.

The commitment by the Irsay family to giving back to the Indy community is undeniable: their Kicking the Stigma program that addresses mental health; the Irsay Family YMCA; offering significant financial backing to Riley Hospital for Children, Indiana University’s cancer research, Wheeler Mission Center for Women & Children, Chuck Pagano’s Chuckstrong that also aids cancer research, the Indianapolis Zoo, etc. Irsay recently donated $1 million for a downtown animal shelter in the name of his beloved dog, Drake.

“We believe it’s important to make an impact,’’ Irsay said. “We want to change the world and the community.’’

As Irsay rehashed the Colts’ 40 years in Indy, he was expansive on several notable topics. Here’s a look at a few:

Baltimore Colts owner Robert Irsay attend an NFL meeting on Friday, March 2, 1984 in Chicago. Rozelle announced that the NFL’s owners would not try to block Irsay’s attempt to move his franchise. (AP Photo/Charlie Knoblock)

The Move

Background: The relationship between Bob Irsay and the city of Baltimore deteriorated to the point the team packed up everything not nailed down at its Owings Mills headquarters, loaded a fleet of Indy-based Mayflower moving vans and headed to Indy on March 28-29, 1984. Irsay feared the city of Baltimore was preparing legislation allowing it to claim the Colts under eminent domain.

Irsay: “The biggest thing to me about the move is I’m just protective of my dad and what happened and the way it gets presented. It’s just wrong to say we left in the middle of the night. The legislature was getting ready to pass the eminent domain measure to stop us behind Dad’s back, which was dirty pool.

Jim Irsay and wife Meg, left, at the Hoosier Dome in 1984. Indianapolis Mayor Bill Hudut (center) and Bob Irsay (right) are also pictured

“The story gets sensationalize and I’ve tried to set the record straight. There has never – ever – been a move like that. You can’t imagine how it was that night waiting for the trucks to show up as the snow was falling in the darkness on that cold March night. We literally were there packing things up with a small group of people – Pete (Ward) and me and Jon Scott and others – that were going to Indianapolis.

“It was mass chaos, but we did it.’’

The Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts play on Nov. 29, 1998. The Ravens won 38-31 at Ravens Stadium. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)

The aftermath

Background: After losing the Colts in ’84, Baltimore returned to the NFL in 1996 when the Cleveland Browns relocated. Despite having a new team – new nickname, a blank-slate history book, the works – Baltimore’s anger with Indy remained intense.

That’s evident from the welcome the Colts receive every time they return to Baltimore. It usually includes obscenities and middle-figure salutes. Ironically, the Ravens’ first season included a 26-21 loss to the hated Colts. The Colts lead the overall series 10-7, highlighted by a 15-6 win in Baltimore in the 2006 AFC Divisional round of the playoffs that was steppingstone to Super Bowl XLI.

Irsay: “First time we played Baltimore, second time we played Baltimore – especially the first time – terrible hostility. T-shirts of Ravens (urinating) on my dad’s grave, hanging my dad in effigy in the stands. I just took it all in stride. People get emotional. It’s sad they would stoop to that level, but it wasn’t all of Baltimore. It was a few people.

“I always waved and was kind to people when they yelled things to me in the old days. When we won in the playoffs in Baltimore and went on to the Super Bowl in that great field goal game with Vinny, I took zero satisfaction that it was in Baltimore except that it meant we got to advance.

“I love Baltimore and the legacy there.’’

(It’s worth nothing the Colts make another trip to Baltimore in Week 3 of this season).

FILE – In this April 18, 1998, file photo, Peyton Manning holds up an Indianapolis Colts jersey as he is flanked by Colts owner Jim Irsay, left, and NFL Commissioner Paul Tagliabue after being chosen as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Nadel, File)

Peyton Manning

Background: The course of professional football in Indy changed when the Colts used the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 draft on an All-American quarterback out of Tennessee. There’s a reason a statue of Manning stands in front of Lucas Oil Stadium, a venue he had a major role in having constructed.

What’s interesting is it took two outcomes on the final week of the ’97 season for the Colts to earn the No. 1 pick. First, Indy had to lose at Minnesota, which it did 39-28 to finish 3-13. Second, Jake Plummer and the Arizona Cardinals had to overcome a 26-14 deficit with 5 minutes to play to chase down the Atlanta Falcons 29-26. The unlikely win pushed Arizona’s record to 4-12.

MIAMI GARDENS, FL – FEBRUARY 04: Quarterback Peyton Manning #18 of the Indianapolis Colts celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Super Bowl trophy next to head coach Tony Dungy and is wife, Lauren, CBS sports broadcaster Jim Nantz and Team owner Jim Irsay after winning the Super Bowl XLI 29-17 over the Chicago Bears on February 4, 2007 at Dolphin Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Eliot J. Schechter/Getty Images)

Irsay: “Jake Plummer, thank God. He’s basically the reason we got Peyton. We got from pick 2 to pick 1. I was dancing around the room. I called Bill Polian and said, ‘Do you realize what just happened? Now we can draw our own destiny.’

“Peyton and Ryan Leaf, that was a real debate. But we saw Peyton as being the right guy, myself, Bill and Jim Mora. With Peyton and Ryan, you just learn certain things. The quarterback position is more than arm strength and stuff on paper from the Combine. Peyton had all the right stuff. If you polled the league, half of the league would have taken Ryan Leaf. They don’t say it now. Bobby Beathard, Hall of Fame general manager, took him. No one knew.

“I was sitting there and I knew.’’

Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay, left, introduces quarterback Andrew Luck, the first pick of the NFL football draft by the Colts, in Indianapolis, Friday, April 27, 2012. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Andrew Luck

Background: The Colts transitioned from Manning to Luck. From one No. 1 pick to another. Manning’s playing career was uncertain after undergoing several neck procedures that forced him to miss the 2011 season. The Colts finished 2-14 with Kerry Collins, Curtis Painter and Dan Orlovsky, and reloaded with Luck.

Noted quarterback guru and former Colts’ QB coach/offensive coordinator/interim head coach Bruce Arians has worked with Luck, Manning, Ben Roethlisberger, Carson Palmer and Tom Brady. He told Irsay Luck was “the most talented, gifted player’’ he’d ever coached.

But after seven years (six on the field), four playoff appearances, 171 touchdowns, 23,671 yards, a 53-33 record and a 98.7 rating, Luck suddenly retired three weeks before the start of the 2019 season. The cycle of injury, rehab, injury, rehab proved to be more than he could endure.

Irsay, Ballard and coach Frank Reich sat in the Lucas Oil Stadium media room that Aug. 24 night as Luck, the 29-year-old face of the franchise, explained his decision.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck shakes hands with Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay after a news conference following the team’s NFL preseason football game against the Chicago Bears, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, in Indianapolis. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Irsay: “We knew (it was coming), but you’re always stunned when the moment really happens. It’s heartbreaking. We always think about what could have been, what should have been. Frank Reich was humming and had Andrew in a great place. The belief in the franchise where we were going, there was no question two Super Bowls. It just hurt so much.

“We didn’t know we’d be thrown that one curve with Andrew’s retirement. No one’s ever had to deal with it, a tremendous quarterback retiring. That just doesn’t happen. Think about someone like Jalen Hurts at 29 retiring.

“It just set us back five years. It just did. We didn’t know it was happening until a few weeks before the season started, for God’s sake. It was a hydrogen bomb going off and there was a lot of fallout from it. We just had to continue to move forward.’’

Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson reacts after being chosen by the Indianapolis Colts with the fourth overall pick during the first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 27, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

Anthony Richardson

Background: A 4-12-1 record in a tumultuous 2022 season offered Ballard and the Colts an opportunity to stabilize their most important position. After bouncing from Jacoby Brissett to Philip Rivers to Carson Wentz to Matt Ryan, the team used the No. 4 overall pick in the April draft of Richardson. The Florida product is the future.

Irsay: “Internally, Chris and Shane say, ‘Hey, if we had the first pick in the draft, we would have picked Anthony.’ That’s the guy we loved. The Alabama guy (Bryce Young) was great. I’m sure out of the gate he’s going to smoke ‘em like Andrew did. But for us, we really saw long term the beating you take in this league. Anthony was the one we wanted to put all our chips down on.

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson throws in front of head coach Shane Steichen during a rookie camp at the NFL football team’s practice facility in Indianapolis, Friday, May 5, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

“It’s just about patience, but I’d rather be 4-13 and 7-10 and go on to win two Super Bowls after that than not do it the right way. Anthony playing is the right thing, probably. I’m sure Shane will decide because he knows that’s the only way Anthony gets better. But it’s tough for rookies. I told Anthony, ‘Who would have ever imagined you’d have to play Bill Belichick in Germany your rookie year?’ And he laughed.

“Shane is really smart. He knows what to design in the first one or two years, then he gets to expand (the offense) as Anthony expands. He’s going to rely on Jonathan Taylor and Anthony’s legs. Just try to cultivate the best system that’s right for 2023 and ’24.’’