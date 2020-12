INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts punter Rigoberto Sanchez has returned to practice just 15 days after having surgery to remove a cancerous tumor.

Colts coach Frank Reich says he is hopeful Sanchez will play Sunday against Houston.

Indy has used Ryan Allen the past two weeks. Allen has punted six times for a 46.0 yard average with a net average of 36.7 yards.