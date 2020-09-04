Indianapolis Colts announce 2,500 fan capacity at Lucas Oil Stadium for home opener

INDIANAPOLIS – Limited capacity seating – very limited – will welcome the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium when they open the home portion of their season against the Minnesota Vikings Sept. 20.

The team announced Friday it will allow a maximum of 2,500 fans at the stadium following discussions with Marion County Public Health Department officials and in keeping within local CDC guidelines from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Following discussions with the Marion County Public Health Department, we will host a maximum of 2,500 attendees at Lucas Oil Stadium for our home opener on Sept. 20. — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) September 4, 2020

A process for determining distribution of the available tickets will be announced next week.

“Our top priority always will be the health and safety of fans, players and staff, so we must take the necessary precautions to keep everyone safe, which includes a reduced stadium capacity on gameday,’’ Pete Ward, the team’s Chief Operating Officer, said in a statement.

In July, the Colts announced they anticipated no more than approximately 25% capacity for home games in 2020. Since then, the Indianapolis 500 ran with no fans in the stands and Indiana has yet to see major improvements on mitigating the spread of the virus.

Earlier this week, reports suggested the colts would be able to handle 15% capacity safely and the team believed it was important to have some fans to support the downtown community.

The 2,500 limit is less than 5% of the capacity for a usual NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium.

The Colts open their season at Jacksonville September 13. The Jaguars plan to allow 25% capacity at home games in accordance with state and local authorities.

At least two dozen NFL teams won’t have any fans in their stadiums, at least for the start of the season.