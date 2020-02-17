Indianapolis adds 2 more assistants to coaching staff

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis Colts coach Frank Reich is adding two more assistant coaches to his staff.

Matt Raich will serve as the team’s special defensive assistant and defensive line coach. Jerrod Johnson will join the team as the Colts’ offensive quality control coach.

Raich has spent most of the past two decades working in the NFL and was mostly recently with the St. Louis BlackHawks of the XFL.

Johnson spent last season with the Colts as part of the league’s Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship initiative. Johnson also worked with San Francisco’s quarterbacks in 2017 as part of the same initiative.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.