The Indianapolis Colts today announced their 2022 “Colts at Bat” schedule, during which the Colts organization – including players, team mascot “Blue” and the Colts Cheerleaders – will visit minor league baseball teams and ballparks in Indiana and Louisville, Ky. An annual summer tradition, Colts at Bat was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.

Colts at Bat provides many elements for fans attending the games, including player & cheerleader autographs, performances by Colts Cheer, free Colts giveaways, the traditional “first pitch” from a Colts player and more. Fans also may join one of the Colts official fan clubs and register to win Colts tickets.

Attendees must purchase a ticket to the baseball game to participate in activities. For more info, visit Colts.com/atbat.

* All announced players are subject to change at any time.

Fort Wayne, Ind., with the Fort Wayne TinCaps

WHEN: Thursday, May 19 5:30 – 7 p.m.: Autographs with Colts running back Nyheim Hines*7:30 p.m. – Fifth Inning: Cheerleader Autographs WHERE: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.

Louisville, Ky., with the Louisville Bats

WHEN: Thursday, June 9 6–7 p.m.: Autographs with Colts defensive lineman Kwity Paye*7:30 p.m. – Fifth Inning: Cheerleader Autographs WHERE: Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.

Indianapolis, with the Indianapolis Indians