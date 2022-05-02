The Indianapolis Colts today announced their 2022 “Colts at Bat” schedule, during which the Colts organization – including players, team mascot “Blue” and the Colts Cheerleaders – will visit minor league baseball teams and ballparks in Indiana and Louisville, Ky. An annual summer tradition, Colts at Bat was cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19.
Colts at Bat provides many elements for fans attending the games, including player & cheerleader autographs, performances by Colts Cheer, free Colts giveaways, the traditional “first pitch” from a Colts player and more. Fans also may join one of the Colts official fan clubs and register to win Colts tickets.
Attendees must purchase a ticket to the baseball game to participate in activities. For more info, visit Colts.com/atbat.
* All announced players are subject to change at any time.
Fort Wayne, Ind., with the Fort Wayne TinCaps
|WHEN:
|Thursday, May 19 5:30 – 7 p.m.: Autographs with Colts running back Nyheim Hines*7:30 p.m. – Fifth Inning: Cheerleader Autographs
|WHERE:
|Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing St.
Louisville, Ky., with the Louisville Bats
|WHEN:
|Thursday, June 9 6–7 p.m.: Autographs with Colts defensive lineman Kwity Paye*7:30 p.m. – Fifth Inning: Cheerleader Autographs
|WHERE:
|Louisville Slugger Field, 401 E. Main St.
Indianapolis, with the Indianapolis Indians
|WHEN:
|Friday, June 24 6–7 p.m.: Player Autographs with TBD Colts player*7:30 p.m. – Fifth Inning: Cheerleader Autographs
|WHERE:
|Victory Field, 501 W. Maryland St.