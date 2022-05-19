FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Colts running back felt right at home during “Colts at Bat” night at Parkview Field.

Right after throwing the ceremonial first pitch, the tailback celebrated with a back flip, just as if he scored a touchdown.

“The one thing I’ll say about the Hoosier state is they support the Colts everywhere,” Hines said. “It’s great to leave Indianapolis and still feel that hometown love.”

Hines is preparing for his fifth NFL season with quarterback Matt Ryan now in charge of the offense. The tailback has been impressed by what he’s seen so far from the 37-year-old quarterback. At times, Ryan has reminded Hines of Philip Rivers, who played his final season with the Colts in 2020.

“We’re excited, he’s hungry, he’s been to the top and he’s going to take us there we hope.”

WANE 15 will once again be the home for Colts football this season. The Colts kick off the 2022 season at AFC South rival Houston on Sept. 11.