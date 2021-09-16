HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ to feature Colts in November

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Colts are climbing on HBO’s “Hard Knocks’’ Express, and in a unique manner.

The NFL announced Thursday evening the Colts will be the first franchise to be featured on HBO’s reality sports series during a season. “Hard Knocks,’’ which first aired with the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, has followed a team through training camp.

Until now.

The series will pick up the Colts during the season, with the premiere episode Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. That’s leading up to their Nov. 21 road trip to Buffalo.

“We could not be more thrilled to bring ‘Hard Knocks’ and the remarkable behind-the-scenes access it provides for the entirety of an NFL season,’’ Ross Ketover, NFL Films Senior Executive, said in a release. “Thanks to HBO, along with the incredible cooperation from the Colts, we are able to deliver a groundbreaking new edition of the series.’’

This will be the Colts’ first appearance on “Hard Knocks.’’

