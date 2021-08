Peyton Manning’s display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, in Canton, Ohio. (Brett Bensley/WXIN)

INDIANAPOLIS – Enshrinement Weekend is officially underway after Thursday night’s Hall of Fame Game between the Cowboys and Steelers in Canton, Ohio.

The Colts will be well represented as the franchise’s all-time leading rusher Edgerrin James will be inducted on Saturday and its all-time leading passer Peyton Manning on Sunday.

Chris Hagan and Chris Widlic go inside the hall to preview the historic weekend for the Colts.